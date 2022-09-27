I-35 Road Construction Update In Barnum

BARNUM, Minn. — Those of you traveling near Barnum may want an update on the I-35 road construction.

Starting Monday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said traffic will return back to separate north and southbound lanes.

The off ramp for the Barnum exit will remain closed due to unexpected delays. A detour is in place to look out for.

The purpose of this project was to install a new unbonded concrete overlay and provide a smoother road for travelers.

Construction is planned to wrap up in early October.