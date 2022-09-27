Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name.

A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.

Staff at Maurices say the company looks to aid projects like this across the U.S. and Canada that support community.

“Anything that has to do with community revitalization is really important to us and we saw this as an opportunity to support community and coming together and kids and neighbors and home towns, and we just love the project and so we’re happy to support it,” Maurices Chief HR & Communications Officer, Sue Ross says.

Outlining the court are inspirational quotes used in teaching the after school programs.