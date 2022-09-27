Minnesota Woman with Heart Transplant Later Becomes Biomedical Engineer for Cardiovascular Care

Minn.–Imagine getting a second chance at life while also making big decisions about your career path. Well that was the case for one Minnesota woman and her heart journey.

Mackenzie Tannhauser received a heart transplant when she was only seventeen-years-old. While undergoing procedures and appointments, Mackenzie says she was inspired by the doctors and staff working to help keep her alive. She says that she would ask them about their careers in the medical field. Her experience motivated her to become a biomedical engineer at Abbott. Mackenzie’s job helps create technologies for those suffering from cardiovascular health conditions just like she did. She’s been a field clinical specialist for a little over a year now.

Mackenzie Tannhauser, Vascular Field Clinical Specialist at Abbott, said, “I have the chance to travel all around the country working on our clinical trials so I get to train doctors and meet with patients that are participating in our clinical trials that help us bring kind of the late, breaking technology to the market”.

Now Mackenzie encourages women to go into the S.T.E.M. field, also known as science, technology, engineering and math. Census Data shows that women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce, but hold only a little more than a quarter of the positions within the S.T.E.M. industry.

Tannhauser went on to say, “What I encourage for young women is to find mentors and find people that you can ask about their career journey to learn a little more. And just to stay curious and ask questions and learn about how things work”.

If you’d like to learn more about careers in the S.T.E.M. field, visit womeninstem.org.