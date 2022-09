Prep Volleyball: Ely Improves to 15-0, Cloquet Picks Up Win Number 10 on the Year

The Timberwolves (15-0) will next host Northeast Range on October 3rd.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets.

In other volleyball action, Cloquet would top Esko in a battle of nine win teams.

Cloquet (10-2) will play at Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.