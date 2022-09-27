UMD Football Looks to Correct Mistakes in Homecoming Game vs. Moorhead

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team would give undefeated Sioux Falls everything they had on Saturday. But ultimately, the Dogs fell short 34 to 31 to go to 2-2 on the season.

UMD will be once again looking to bounce back at home versus MSU-Moorhead and even better news is, it will be homecoming week.

So, the Bulldogs will have even a bigger crowd to cheer them on at Malosky Stadium.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says this will be a good opportunity for his team to recoup and learn from last week’s mistakes.

“You look at that game, I was proud our guys battled throughout. We were down late in the 3rd quarter, came back to really have a chance to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that. You look back at it and I think we learned a lot from that. Both staff wise and player wise, offense, defense, we all played a hand in that loss. Fortunately we get another opportunity to play this week,” said Wiese.

One of Wiese’s defensive standouts in recent weeks has been defensive back Dayvia Gbor, who leads the team with three interceptions on the year so far.

“I would just say looking into it. I just look at film a lot. See what kind of tendencies receivers give, based on different formations, different splits, different types of things receivers like to do. Also my teammates being out there. The pass rush getting there forcing the quarterback to throw the ball early and the safeties being over the top helping me be more agressive on plays and making more plays on the ball,” said Gbor.

Gbor and the Bulldogs will hit the field at noon to take on the Dragons.