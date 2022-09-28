#4 Bulldogs Continue East Coast Trip with Games vs. St. Lawrence & Penn State

UMD will hit the ice at 5 PM Thursday to face St. Lawrence.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team will continue their road trip out east with a pair of contests.

First up is St. Lawrence University on Thursday. A team the Bulldogs have seen once before.

UMD played at St. Lawrence back on November 27th of 2021. It would take overtime, but the Bulldogs would travel home with a smile on their face as they grabbed the 4 to 3 victory.

Following that game, UMD will face a different opponent.

As it will mark the Bulldogs first big test. A matchup against the 11th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says each team presents different challenges for her squad.

“I think both of these teams are good. I think SLU is creative and dynamic and opportunistic. We’ve seen that from them last year where it took us overtime to get the job done. So they’ll be a good match and Penn State obviously had a good start in game one against Wisconsin last weekend so they’ll be excited, they’ll be ready to go. I’m excited for us to get to see some of the best teams in the country here,” said Crowell.

