Charter Fishing Season In Duluth Coming To An End

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a summer of great memories and good luck for those in the charter fishing business and their customers.

The boats will soon be getting in shape to rest and survive the winter. For crew members, it was another season in which they could share their passion with others.

Riley Leslie the Owner and Captain of Happy Hooker Charters said, “Yea, the season was awesome. We had great weather, great fishing. The people loved coming out again. Just like the last couple years, it’s been a very busy summer, eventful summer, too. We kind of had people from all over, from Wisconsin, Texas, California, I had some people from Canada, so it’s been a really enjoyable summer, that we can’t complain too much about.”

While ship captains get to see the lake almost every day and from every angle, many of their passengers are seeing things for the first time, and are rarely disappointed.

“It’s great. You’d be surprised how many, the number of people that live here in Duluth and have never been out on the lake, and never seen it from the water. And as we went out this morning, people were looking at the lights and everything and said, ‘Wow, never seen Duluth from this angle before,” explained Charter Boat Captain, Peter Dahl.

If you missed your chance this summer, just keep your eye on the calendar. Ice fishing is around the corner, and then summer will be here again.