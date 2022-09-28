Coffee Conversation: Hermantown Area Chamber Of Commerce President Talks Upcoming Events

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Kim Parmeter, the President and CEO of the Hermantown Area Chamber Of Commerce came by the morning show to talk with Dan Hanger about upcoming events.

Some of the events include:

Catalyst Festival Wednesday night downtown

A luncheon with the Superintendents of Proctor & Hermantown on Thursday at St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center

UnWINEd at the new Pike Lake Event Center on Thursday, Oct 6 – Chamber fundraiser w/ comedian Scott Kadrlik

Annual Meeting Nov 17th at the AAD Shrine with the President of the MN Retailers Association

Holiday On the Hill coming back in December

Watch the full conversation in the video above and check out the website for more.