Estuary Extravaganza

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail.

The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.

Wednesday’s event included such things as educational tables, chalk drawing, and marshmallows over the fire.

“Just the fact that people can get out on the river now, that’s what makes this really special. This is not just a designation of a river, this is a river in recovery that took decades to get here. So, that’s why it’s really huge,” St. Louis River Alliance Executive Director, Kris Eilers said.

Currently there are projects being conducted on the river in areas of concern through organizations like Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the DNR.