Hibbing Police To Sell Pink Patches In October Benefitting Cancer Patients

HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department will be selling pink versions of its patches throughout October, with the money going toward supporting cancer patients in the region.

Officers and K9s will be wearing them throughout the month.

Each patch is $10 with all the proceeds going to the Angel Fund, a nonprofit that gives financial support to cancer patients in the Northland going through treatment.

If you want to support the initiative, you can swing by the Hibbing Police Department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to buy a patch.

They will also be sold on October 8th during the Hibbing Police K9 fundraiser at the Memorial Building.