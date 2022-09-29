2023 Duluth Street Construction Plans

DULUTH, Minn. — It is never too early to talk about next year’s street construction in Duluth.

The public had two chances to learn about them Thursday. The first was a virtual meeting held over the noon hour. The second is going on Thursday evening at the Central Hillside Community Center. The meeting goes till 7 p.m.

City staff is giving an overview of all the city, county, and federally funded street projects scheduled within Duluth next year.

The projects will range from pavement and utility work, to storm repairs.