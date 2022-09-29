City Of Duluth Wins Award For Best-Tasting Drinking Water

DULUTH, Minn. — Well if you’re wondering where to get the best-tasting drinking water, you can find it anywhere on tap right in Duluth.

The City of Duluth won the 2022 MN AWWA Best in Glass award for in Minnesota.

The contest involved two rounds of judging, samples, and a few finalists. One of the finalists who competed against the City was a People’s Choice Award winner from the State Fair.

“Duluthians have always known our tap water tastes better than anything you can buy in a bottle, but it’s really nice to have it made official by the AWWA,” said the Public Works and Utilities Director in a press release. “It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of all of the City employees who put a ton of pride into the work of maintaining the public water supply.”

The City also won the award back in 2013 and this time will travel to Toronto in June of 2023 for the “Best of the Best” competition.