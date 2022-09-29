Coffee Conversation: 2nd Annual Normanna Fire Squatch Oct. 8

NORMANNA, Minn. — The 2nd Annual Normanna Fire Squatch, also called Normanna Day is taking place October 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sara Marciniak from the Normanna Fire Department and Chief Corey Hulst came by to talk about it.

Here is the schedule of events:

● 9:00am – 3:00pm: Vendor/Craft Fair

● 9:00am race registration and check in starts

● 10:00am: Squatch 5k

● 11:00am: Baby Squatch 1k

● Kids activities all day!

● 9:00 – 1:30pm: Silent Auction – Winner must be present to win!

To pre-register for the races, follow their Facebook page or go directly to the Eventbrite website.