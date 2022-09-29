Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake.

One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Buck says his family has faced a few hurricanes before, but never a category four, and never this close to their home.

The family lives in Bonita Springs, just South of Fort Myers, where the beach has been a beast of waves and fallen trees now block roads and streets.

“We have gotten ready with preparation on the frontside, having gasoline, having water, and chainsaws ready because that’s the thing, as trees and limbs get down even the emergency people can’t get to people,” said Josh Buck.

When daylight returned Thursday morning, the Buck’s opened up their doors to see what was left of Ian’s aftermath and to help out anyone that they could.

“We have preparations of having equipment and tools where we can go and start making things better immediately, even without power. We can still help bring people food or bring people shelter.”

The Bucks’ own a repair company, known as Beach Buck’s Handyman and Home Watch.

Josh Buck says his job has prepared him to jump right in and help with restoring Bonita Springs.

“We’ll be able to get out and start helping people with our homes services business. That will take a lot off the mind. Busy hands, busy mind. It’s always a better place to be.”

Josh Buck and his family, along with their home, have made it out of the storm okay.

Although — it’s going to be a long, tiresome recovery process for Florida as a whole.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday.