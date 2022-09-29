Prep Soccer: Hermantown Boys Grab Road Win, Proctor Girls Shut Out Denfeld
The Hawks will next be in action on Saturday when they host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hermantown boys soccer team would go on the road on Thursday and come back with a win as they defeated Superior 4-0.
In other soccer action, the Proctor girls team would defeat Duluth Denfeld 1-0.
Proctor (4-11) will next play at Hermantown on October 3rd.