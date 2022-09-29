Prep Soccer: Hermantown Boys Grab Road Win, Proctor Girls Shut Out Denfeld

The Hawks will next be in action on Saturday when they host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hermantown boys soccer team would go on the road on Thursday and come back with a win as they defeated Superior 4-0.

The Hawks will next be in action on Saturday when they host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

In other soccer action, the Proctor girls team would defeat Duluth Denfeld 1-0.

Proctor (4-11) will next play at Hermantown on October 3rd.