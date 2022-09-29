Spirit Mountain Hiring Seasonal Employees

DULUTH, Minn. — If you are looking for a fun environment to work in this fall and winter, Spirit Mountain is looking to hire up to 300 employees.

The preparation for the colder months has officially begun a top Spirit Mountain.

As of right now they anticipate being open 5 days a week, but by hiring a few helping hands the business can thrive fully staffed, ensuring a safe and exciting winter adventure.

Spirit Mountain says, they’re looking to hire both front facing employees as well as some behind the scenes workers for the season.

Jon Regenold, the Director of Resort Services said, “Being able to come out and base your job on having fun with people and making sure that this environment is a welcoming, accepting place for everybody to come out is really a privilege to be a part of in the Minnesota winter. It’s about looking for the right employees and fulfilling our needed shifts, but it’s also about getting the right people to have fun and really enjoy the winter with us.”

If interested in learning about the exciting positions that are open, along with employee perks, check out their website here.