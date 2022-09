Superior Volleyball Slides Past Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor volleyball team hosted Superior Thursday night, as both teams look for their first conference win.

The Spartans get the road win over the Rails, with a 3-2 final.

Proctor will host Mesabi East, October 10, while Superior travels to Duluth East, October 4.