Catalyst Content Festival Brings Exciting Opportunities To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The world of potential new television programming continues to make its mark in Duluth.

The 2022 Catalyst Content Festival brings together people involved in all aspects of script writing, story development, and how to get your work and ideas noticed.

It’s a way to get experience and exposure without going to Hollywood.

Jennifer Plotzke, the Catalyst Director of Mentoring and Partnerships said, “This is honestly, even if you just look around this room, it’s just getting better and better each year. There is so much going on. We have so many amazing sponsors and partners here. We’ve got a lot of people coming to Duluth. Obviously in the past few years COVID has played a huge factor in limiting the amount of people that can come. But now we’re slowly coming out of that. And so we’ve got lots of people coming from all over. You know, each coast, regionally, you know people coming down from the Twin Cities, up from the Twin Cities, and up from Chicago. So it’s exciting.”

Plotzke went on to say, “Great for the community, great to have all these people coming in. It’s great for the community to learn about Duluth. Every time I come here, I just love all the history of Duluth. I’m fascinated by it. I had no idea about a lot of the things that have taken place here, and that do take place here. i think it’s an amazing fascinating place, and it’s a great way to sort of integrate our industry and Duluth together.”

If you would like to check out some of the sessions, you can go to the Catalyst website and see the schedule. The festival runs through Saturday.