Coffee Conversation: Grandma’s Marathon Registration Opens Oct. 1

DULUTH, Minn. — It is never too early to start talking about Grandma’s Marathon! Starting October 1, registration opens at 7 p.m. for runners.

Zach Schneider the Marketing & Public Relations Director of Grandma’s Marathon stopped by the morning show to talk about it. Watch the video above for more details.

To register, go to the Grandma’s Marathon website here.