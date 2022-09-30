Fond Du Lac Tribal Band Burial Site Restored After MnDOT Disturbance

DULUTH, Minn. — Burial Site Restored to the Fond Du Lac Tribal Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The minnesota department of transportation (MnDOT) said that they accidentally unearthed the site in 2017, while working to replace the Highway 23 bridge over Mission Creek.

On Friday, the band gathered for closure and healing to celebrate the restoration of the ancestors who were uncovered.

It’s not the first time a burial disturbance has occurred in the area.

In August, sacred sites on Wisconsin [Point were finally returned to the Fond Du Lac Band, after remains were dug up and moved a century ago.

“No matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what your culture is, no matter what your way of life or belief system is, the one thing that’s common is that when our people are sent home, we’re telling them that they’re going to be okay and their families are going to be okay, that they’re not going to be disturbed. Well, that hasn’t happened here,” said Tribal Chairman, Kevin Dupuis.

The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was involved with the restoration process, as the burial site was located off of the reservation and on MnDOT’s land.

The council along with the band and MnDOT, have all worked together to complete burial recovery.

“This experience was very much a learning experience for MnDOT and we now know that no matter how small the project might be, small or larger, whatever the size or preach is we absolutely need to make sure we have a formal consultation with the tribe. We need to understand the history of the area and we need to make sure that protections are in place so that doesn’t happen again,” said MnDOT Commissioner, Nancy Daubenberger.

The human remains that were recovered have been placed in a new area, up the hill from the original cemetery.

“Hopefully through the collaboration of our agencies, the tribes, and our individual membership, one day we can sit here and say we’re not going to be disturbed anymore. We’re not going to be disturbed anymore,” said Chairman Dupuis.

The Fond Du Lac Band laid their ancestors back to rest through a sacred ceremony and they plan to hold another ceremony once the burial site reaches full completion.