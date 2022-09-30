Hoops Brewing Opening Early For Vikings Game Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are in London gearing up for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and some local businesses are looking to capitalize on the change.

Hoops Brewing is one of them and will be opening their doors bright and early for the die hard fans.

Hoops says they wanted to make sure all the Vikings fans in the area, and even their own staff, had a space to watch the game.

While this is certainly out of the ordinary, Hoops is excited to welcome in all the early risers.

Ingrid Johnson, Director of Marketing and Events at Hoops said, “It certainly is unusual. Our normal open time is at 11am. While we’re not a sports bar, we are a brewery that loves sports, and we have all the games on. From professional to anything local that’s televised.”

If early football isn’t your thing, Hoops will also be offering 2-for-1 beer-mosas all day long.