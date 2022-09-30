Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home.

Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power.

They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.

They have been able to manage outages in their area with local resources and informed Minnesota Power they no longer needed their help.

Friday, crews are on their way home and will be on standby should the call come for further assistance.