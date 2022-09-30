Minnesota Red Cross Volunteers Respond To Hurricane

MINNESOTA — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are working to restore Florida, including 50 Red Cross volunteers who are Minnesota based.

12 people from the Northland landed in Orlando Friday and an additional volunteer from Duluth deployed in the morning.

The crew is ready to help residents revive after the Category 4 hurricane. They set them up with anything from a hot meal to a safe place to stay.

All 50 of the Minnesota volunteers will stay for at least 2 weeks in Florida.

The Red Cross Organization plans to assist in the hurricane recovery process for months.