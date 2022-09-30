MN Power Crews No Longer Needed in Florida Assistance

MINNESOTA / FLORIDA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home.

Florida Public Utilities, located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of MN Power to help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane.

The area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected and they’ve been able to manage outages in their area with local resources.

They informed MN Power that they no longer needed their help.

At this time, crews are on their way home and will be on standby should the call come for further assistance.