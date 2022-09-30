Northland Based Red Cross Volunteers Land in Florida

NORTHLAND / FLORIDA — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are working to restore Florida, including over 50 Red Cross volunteers who are Minnesota based.

12 people from the northland landed in Orlando on Friday, and an additional volunteer from Duluth was deployed Friday morning.

The crew is ready to help residents revive after the category four hurricane.

Setting them up with anything from a hot meal to a safe place to stay.

All 50 of the minnesota volunteers will stay for at least two weeks in Florida, but the red cross organization plans to assist in the hurricane recovery process for months.