Prep Football: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Proctor, & Superior All Pick Up Wins

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Hermantown football team would pick up a big road win on Friday, defeating Cloquet 28 to 14.

Some other scores from Friday’s action:

Aitkin 6, Duluth Denfeld 13 FINAL

Pine City 14, Proctor 21 FINAL

Eau Claire Memorial 13, Superior 34 FINAL