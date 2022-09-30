Residents of Superior Show Their Spartan Spirit During 2022 Homecoming Parade

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Superior students filled the streets today to celebrate Homecoming 2022. The Homecoming parade marched down North 28th Street in Superior, Wisconsin.

Students and community members came out to celebrate the kick off of another school year. With a decked out float for their parade, the Superior Spartans also got pumped up for the football game taking place tonight.

We talked to a Superior alumni who’s been a Spartan super fan for decades. Her favorite part of Homecoming is the parade because it comes right up to her doorstep. She also shared some words of encouragement for all the Spartan teams competing tonight.

From Superior High School’s Class of 1956, Jeanette Martin said, “I love it because I stay here and then they all come and I get to see them. Just do your best. If you win or not, it doesn’t matter. Just do your best”.

Kick off for Superior’s Homecoming football game tonight is at 7:00 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex against Eau Claire Memorial.

We’ll cover the game during our Friday Night Frenzy segment in our 9 p.m. newscast.