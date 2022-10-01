Catalyst Content Festival Wraps Up in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn — Today was the last day to get a taste of Hollywood right here in Duluth.

The world of potential new television programming continues to make its mark in the Northland.

That’s why the Catalyst Content Festival is such a prominent event for the area.

It brings local content creators out to develop their work while networking with other industry professionals.

Learning everything from script writing, to story development, and even how to get your work and ideas noticed.

About 25 workshops were offered at this year’s event and over 50 speakers took center stage.

“Each year, we build on our programming. We look at what worked and what didn’t, and what was a success and what wasn’t. Then we take that and we build on it and hopefully the numbers increase each year. That has been the trend, every year we get more and more people and more people that are learning about Catalyst and Duluth,” said Festival Co-Producer, Jennifer Plotzke.

Catalyst concluded tonight with an award gala celebrating each creator and their weekend’s work.