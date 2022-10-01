Hoops Brewing Holds German Oktoberfest Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. — Kicking off October, Hoops Brewing held their Oktoberfest celebration with polka, sauerkraut, and a special beer — all on tap.

From open to close on Saturday, Hoops was transformed with a traditionally Bavarian feel.

Duluth Dawgs and Polkarobics both made an appearance bringing hot dogs and live music to the beer hall.

That wasn’t all, traditional German games and Hoops’ Oktoberfest brew completed the festive atmosphere.

Attendees left with plenty of sauerkraut on their hot dogs and classic polka tunes stuck in their heads.

“My role here has just been to make sure that people get fed. You know, get some great hot dogs.” Duluth Dawgs Owner Michael Finstad said.

“I think Hoops is the perfect place to do Oktoberfest.” added Polkarobics Performer, Suzi Ludwig, “It’s like an old-fashioned German beer hall style place. It also attracts the kind of fun energy of people who really want to celebrate it and kick up their heels and have a really good time. So we enjoy playing here a lot.”

Owner Dave Hoops is of German heritage and his brewery has hosted Oktoberfest since the beginning and looks forward to it every year.