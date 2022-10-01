St. Scholastica Football’s Last Second Field Goal Lifts Saints to Victory

St. Scholastica will travel to Gustavus Adolphus, Saturday, October 8. Kick off is set 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica football team finally played at home, welcoming in Hamline University.

The Saints and Pipers went back and forth the entirety of the game. The decision maker would come with eight seconds left, the Saints knock a game-winning field goal. CSS gets its second win of the season 43-42 on Homecoming.

