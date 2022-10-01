UMD Football Wins on Homecoming

The Bulldogs will next host U-Mary, Saturday, October 8 at noon for Youth Football and Tackle Cancer Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team hosted Minnesota State Moorhead Saturday for Homecoming. The Bulldogs are undefeated in 12 seasons over the Dragons.

UMD won this one on the ground, tallying 301 total rushing yards and two touchdowns, with a final score of 36-28.

The Bulldogs will next host U-Mary, Saturday, October 8 at noon for Youth Football and Tackle Cancer Day.