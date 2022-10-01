UMD Men’s Hockey Wins Overtime Thriller in Season Opener

The Bulldogs will finish the series with Arizona, Sunday, puck drop is set for 4 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey season began Saturday night at Amsoil Arena against Arizona State.

The Sundevils got the scoring started early in the first quarter. The Bulldogs tie it up in the second with a Dominic James goal. The game would come down to an overtime shoot-out, falling UMD’s favor, winning 3-2.

