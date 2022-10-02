3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Hermantown Home, Victims Identified

UPDATE: The identities of the three plane crash victims have been released.

The pilot has been identified as 32-year-old Tyler Fretland from Burnsville.

The two passengers were brother and sister. They have been identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt from St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt from Burnsville.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people were confirmed dead Sunday morning after a small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown.

The Hermantown Police Department was notified just before midnight Oct. 1 by the control tower at the Duluth International Airport that a small airplane left radar and was believed to have crashed.

“The control tower advised the last location on radar was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport,” according to Joe Wicklund, public information officer for the city of Hermantown.

Police and fire departments located the wreckage of a Cessna 172 airplane in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

The airplane hit the second floor of a home before landing in the back yard of the property.

Power was cut off for hours to homeowners in the area.

The two people inside the home were not injured, according to Wicklund. But the three people in the plane died — two males from Burnsville and a female from St. Paul.

All victims were in their 30s. Their names were not released as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified described to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger what she experienced as the plane crashed.