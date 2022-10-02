Man And Woman Charged After Business Burglarized In Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people have been arrested and charged after investigators say they burglarized a business on Wednesday in the Embarrass Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to an unidentified business just after 9 p.m. on September 28th on the 4800-block of Highway 21.

When deputies arrived, they found ceiling tiles had been taken off and put on the floor, along with other evidence that the business was broken into.

They searched the building and found a man and a woman hiding inside.

Matthew Goodwin and Sarah Declusin were booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia.

Goodwin has been charged with felony third-degree burglary.

Declusin was charged with felony third-degree burglary, possessing tools for a burglary or theft, fourth-degree assault on a pace officer and obstructing the legal process, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on October 17th.

Babbitt Police assisted with the investigation.