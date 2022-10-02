UMD Men’s Hockey Earns Sweep in Season Opener

UMD will be back in action, Friday, October 14 on the road against Minnesota State Mankato.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team won Game One Saturday night over Arizona State. The Bulldogs looked for the series sweep on Sunday to start the season.

The Sun Devils struck first in the second period but that would be the only time they found the back of the net. UMD scored three in the second, with back to back goals by Ben Steeves, getting his first career goals.

The Bulldogs go on to win 4-1 to start the season off 2-0.

