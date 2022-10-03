Better Days Ahead For Local News, Sen. Klobuchar Drafts Journalism Preservation Act

MINNESOTA — Senator Amy Klobuchar who is the daughter of a newspaperman, is calling on her fellow colleagues on both sides of the isle to support a bipartisan bill to “save local journalism.”

Klobuchar says the Journalism Competition Preservation Act would ensure local media outlets across the country can band together to negotiate fair compensation from big tech companies like Google and Facebook that profit from their news content.

She says by 2025 the United States is projecting to lose more than a third of its local newspapers because of large internet and social media platforms.

The Act would require those large platforms to negotiate rights to local news content for a fair rate.

Klobuchar said, “It helps to keep our local news station, whether they be TV or radio or local newspapers strong. It’s a competitive market out there, but when you have monopolies, that’s not a fair situation. That’s where we step in and say, ‘Okay, we want to have competition, competition means fair rates, and if you’re not going to give them competition because you’re a monopoly and you can do whatever you want then we’re going to give you some guidance of how to get there.”

Klobuchar says local news and a free press are crucial to strengthening our democracy. The bill is modeled after a similar effort in Australia that she says has proven successful.

Here in the U.S. the bill has passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 15 to 7 vote. It still needs to be voted on by the full-senate.