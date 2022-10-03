Man Who Went Missing Was Found Dead After Crashing ATV

SPIDER LAKE, Minn. — A man who went missing Saturday morning was found dead hours after crashing his ATV.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a missing man, 54 years-old of Center City, Minnesota just before 3 p.m. The man was camping in the Spider Lake ATV recreation area.

The Sheriff’s Office learned the man had left the campsite on his ATV around 8:30 a.m. and was only supposed to be gone for a little while.

Campers became worried when he didn’t show up and started searching the area. The Sheriff’s Office and other officials also searched the area.

According to a press release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified the man had been found dead at 5:46 p.m.

During their investigation, they found the man had curved off a trail, went into a steep ravine, and rolled over.

The investigation is ongoing.