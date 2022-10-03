Minnesota Frontline Worker Payments Of Nearly $500 Start Going Out This Week

Bonus payments for Minnesota frontline workers will start going out this week, with over 1 million people receiving nearly $500.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to “recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said. State officials will begin sending out the payments on Wednesday, and will continue processing payment information through the fall.

Approved applicants who chose to receive their payment via ACH direct deposit will see funds deposited within seven to 10 business days. People who chose to be paid via debit card will be mailed their funds within three to four weeks.

“I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said in a news release. “Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota.”

The bonus pool was capped at $500 million. The Minnesota Legislature approved the bonus pay to thank workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and state officials initially expected just 667,000 to apply, which would’ve made the check size $750.

Online applications for the bonus pay were accepted for 45 days, from June 8-July 22. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for “hero pay,” with more than 200,000 people initially denied the frontline worker payments. Those who were denied could appeal.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry will release a report to the Minnesota Legislature detailing this program no later than 90 days following the end of payment processing, a news release says.

Officials will be holding a news conference to discuss this at noon on Monday.