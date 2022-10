Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Boys Blank Princeton on Home Turf

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boy’s soccer team picked up their 9th win of the season on Monday, shutting out Princeton 2-0.

Parker Chastey and Matt Eklund would be the goal scorers for the Hunters.

Camden Rask would stop all five shots that came his way in net for his 5th shut out of the year.

Denfeld (9-4-1) will next play at Hermantown on Thursday.