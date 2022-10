Prep Tennis: Cloquet Advances in Section 7AA Tournament

With the win, the Lumberjacks will next play top seeded Elk River on Tuesday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet girls tennis team is on to the next round of the Section 7AA tournament after defeating Duluth Denfeld 6 to 1 in the play-in game.

With the win, the Lumberjacks will next play top seeded Elk River on Tuesday.