Summer Fishing Season Comes to A Close As Shops Get Ready for Ice Fishing

Marine General gets ready for the upcoming ice fishing season.

DULUTH, Minn.–Summer fishing season is officially behind us. Boats are coming off the water and into storage. And now, excitement is building for the ice fishing season.

Staff at Marine General in Duluth are working to clear out kayaks and paddle boards to make room for augers and ice houses. The owner tells us winter business these days is comparable to summer’s.

Marine General Owner, Russ Francisco, says, “Years ago we handled hunting and things like that but we had to make a decision a decade ago what we’re going to be and we decided to be a hard water and soft water store and that’s all we have room for so that’s what we do. And our winter business like you said has already begun. So we don’t have a dead period anymore people just go right from summer right to winter”.

Marine General has a few discounted kayaks on display. You can also get your winter fishing license at the store. They’re open seven days a week.