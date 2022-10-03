UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Ranked 4th, Three Players Pick Up Weekly Honors

Emma Soderberg, Maggie Flaherty, and Ben Steeves would earn weekly honors as well.

DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Men’s and Women’s USCHO polls dropped this afternoon.

The Bulldog men move up one spot to number four after their opening weekend sweep of Arizona State.

They will head into a bye week before playing at Mankato a week from Friday.

As for the women’s squad, they stay put at number four after picking up two more wins on the east coast. The big one being a four to nothing shutout against 11th ranked Penn State.

UMD will return home this Friday as they get set to host the Mavericks for a two game series.

In other Bulldog news, Emma Soderberg would be named WCHA Goaltender of the Week and her teammate Maggie Flaherty was named WCHA Defender of the Week.

On the men’s side, Ben Steeves earned the NCHC Rookie of the Week Award.