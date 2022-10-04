Blatnik Bridge Closing Northbound Lanes

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers should expect northbound lanes on the Blatnik Bridge to be closed just after midnight Wednesday.

From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. crews will be working on the placement of precast concrete barrier and pavement markings near the off ramp to Garfield Avenue and on the avenue.

There will be signs in place to remind drivers of the closure.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation suggests drivers use the Bong Bridge as a different route.

