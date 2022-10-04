Coffee Conversation: “Nunsense, the Musical” with Jason Vincent
DULUTH, Minn. — Jason Vincent stopped by the studio to talk about ‘Nunsense, the Musical.’
Nunsense is a musical comedy. It takes center stage this weekend in the Spirit of the North Theatre at Fitger’s.
Don’t miss out on this hilarious hit musical showcasing an amazing cast of local actresses!
Show dates and times:
October 7, 8, 13, 14 @ 7:30pm
October 9, 15, 16 @ 2:00pm
Tickets are $35/person, and available online here: https://boatclubrestaurant.com/productions#nunsense