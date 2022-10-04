Geese Vs. Wild Rice Growth On St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday, a plan is in place to euthanize hundreds of geese next summer in Duluth to help restore native wild rice on the St. Louis River.

Wildlife officials with the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs say decoys and fencing can help scare off some of the Canada geese.

This is not enough to restore nearly 300 acres of wild rice in the St. Louis River estuary.

The geese will be collected during the molting phase when they are flightless. Their bodies will be given to wildlife sanctuaries, like the Superior Zoo for feeding purposes.

The Duluth City Council signed off on the plan. The Fond Du Lac Band and St. Louis River Alliance are partners in the project.