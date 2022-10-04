Hermantown Police Investigate Possible Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization

The possible fraud case involves funds meant for students in Hermantown.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case.

The claim coming from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member.

The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that thousands of those funds may have been taken by one of the groups own members.

The Hermantown Police Department was approached by the PTO President on September 22. The President said that funds were missing from the PTO bank account and not just pocket-change. She told police over $43,000 had been stolen.

A written statement from Hermantown PD says in part:

The reporting party stated that there were 369 individual thefts and overdrafts over the past three years. The 42-year-old suspect had written 31 checks to herself with a total value of 43 thousand… six hundred and thirty eight dollars… and 50 cents. An additional 59 thousand was stolen in the form of debit card purchases and cash withdrawals.

And while the PTO is not directly affiliated with Hermantown Elementary, it does work closely with the school, according to Superintendent Wayne Whitwam.

Whitwam provided us a written statement that reads in part:

The school district is aware of allegations of embezzlement within the elementary PTO. We are cooperating with law enforcement. And as police are investigating… we can’t share any details.

As for the PTO group, things are on pause for now. Whitwam says all fundraising activities are on hold and the PTO has frozen the bank account in question until the investigation concludes.

Hermantown Police say they went to the suspect’s home a few days after the report was filed and asked her to provide a statement. Police say the woman said that she wanted to speak with her lawyer.

The incident is still under investigation. Whitwam says the school will provide updates as the case moves forward and when they’re legally allowed to do so.

The PTO President told the Hermantown PD, that she along with three other group members discovered the missing funds while sifting through past account statements. The president said they went on to separate the valid purchases from the theft and overdrafts caused by the theft.

Later on Tuesday, the President of Hermantown PTO released a letter being sent to parents and staff. The full letter is below.