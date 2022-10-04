National Taco Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday was National Taco Day, a day that has celebrated the Mexican delicacy since 2009.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Superior has a variety of taco styles to choose from like street tacos, Mexican sausage, hard shell and soft shell.

If there isn’t an item on the menu that appeals to you, they accept custom requests.

“It’s our secret, our recipes. Homemade recipes we get a long ways from our grandparents and our families style everything is homemade and the secret, making with love,” Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Owner, Rebeca Mata says.

Besides tacos and enchiladas, Guadalajara also serves a all types of Mexican dishes like tamales and fajitas, as well as very large margaritas.