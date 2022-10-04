Papier-Mache Pumpkin Class

DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween less than a month away, a Papier-mâché pumpkin class was held at the Duluth Art Institute in Lincoln Park.

The class follows the work of Yayoi Kusama, a Japanese-American artist known for her polka-dot pumpkins, sculptures, paintings and more.

Monday was the first day of the class and consisted of constructing the pumpkins using recycled materials such as plastic bags and newspaper.

“Studying an artist, specifically an artist who’s of Japanese culture and then also an artist who works with mental health helps to kind of demystify artists of other cultures but also destigmatizes mental health in our daily conversations,” Papier-Mache Pumpkins Art Teacher, Alyssa Swanson said.

The two-day class will continue tomorrow with the painting of the pumpkins.