Prep Volleyball: Grand Rapids & Duluth East Notch Straight Set Victories

The Thunderhawks (17-2) will next play at Greenway on Thursday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- In a game with big section and conference implications, Grand Rapids would go on to sweep Hermantown on Tuesday.

In other volleyball action, Duluth East would protect their home court by defeating Superior in straight sets.