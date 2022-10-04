Scenic Highway 61 To Close For Emergency Erosion Repairs

DULUTH, Minn. — Significant erosion along portions of Scenic Highway 61 in Duluth has St. Louis County getting ready for five weeks of emergency repairs starting Monday.

One of the locations of severe erosion along the slope of Lake Superior is across from New Scenic Café.

Cones have been placed on the edge of the road where erosion has reached the pavement.

Temporary repairs will happen now, with permanent repairs being done in the spring.

While Scenic Highway 61 will be shut down to traffic during the repairs, people will still be able to access the restaurant and their homes.

